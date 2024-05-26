Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.23. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 26,769,575 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WKHS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $80.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.