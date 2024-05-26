GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.35

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.41. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 557 shares.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

