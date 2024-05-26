Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.37. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 13,893 shares trading hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
