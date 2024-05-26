Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.37. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 13,893 shares trading hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 252.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.