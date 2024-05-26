Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.12% of Onto Innovation worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $5.62 on Friday, hitting $233.14. 261,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,248. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $238.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.87.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.