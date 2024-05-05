Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.46. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 124,267 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
