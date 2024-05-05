Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.46. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 124,267 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 67.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 480,396 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 157,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $111,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.