Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,627,000 after purchasing an additional 105,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of H stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,499. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.41.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

