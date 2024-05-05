Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 286,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 49.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

