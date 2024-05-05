Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 413.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,194,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,754,000 after acquiring an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,978,000 after purchasing an additional 346,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 234,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $33.36 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

