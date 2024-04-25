Community Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 726,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 227,145 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,524. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.