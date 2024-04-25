Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.33. Civeo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Civeo Stock Performance
Shares of CVEO opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Civeo has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
