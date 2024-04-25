enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23. enGene has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,084,107 shares in the company, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

