U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,916 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,571,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after acquiring an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.9 %

FNV stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.25. 683,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,409. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.