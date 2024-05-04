One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. 488,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

