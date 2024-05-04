Barclays Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $62.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 2,054,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

