U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after buying an additional 358,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,583. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

