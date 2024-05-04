The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7,783.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $6,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.78.

Hershey Trading Up 1.0 %

HSY stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.92. 3,396,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $275.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

