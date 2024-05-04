iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.89. 543,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,272. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

