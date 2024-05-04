Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 101,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,573. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

