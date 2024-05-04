Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 998,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 195.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,089,670.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

