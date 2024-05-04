EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZPW

EZCORP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 936,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $525,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 169.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 261,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 164,489 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in EZCORP by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,011,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 327,912 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.