Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 983,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

