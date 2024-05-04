Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Nutrien by 64.6% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.38%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

