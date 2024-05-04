One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.14. 459,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,669. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

