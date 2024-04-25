California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,950 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $75,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 671.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,755,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $264.70 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $254.31 and a one year high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

