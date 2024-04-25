Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $93,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 31.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3,433.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $201.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average is $234.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

