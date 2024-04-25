OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.070- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,650. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

