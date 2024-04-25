Bank of New Hampshire Has $599,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,580,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,896,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

