Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 317,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,632. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

