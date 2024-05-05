Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,102,954.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,102,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $258,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

