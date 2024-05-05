SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 179 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

