Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 101.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.