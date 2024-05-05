SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $972,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

