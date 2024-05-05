UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Position Lessened by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,647 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 380,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PATH opened at $19.48 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

