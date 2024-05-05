Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lazard by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZ shares. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Lazard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

