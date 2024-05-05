SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 60,000 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 215.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vicarious Surgical worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $295,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $585,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of RBOT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

