Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cable One by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $378.45 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.13 and a 1 year high of $749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.67.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

