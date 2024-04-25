Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.84. 204,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,852. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

