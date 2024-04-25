Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,852.54.

CMG stock opened at $2,923.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,801.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,411.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,023.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

