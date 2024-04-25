Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ternium Stock Up 0.5 %

TX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 251,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ternium

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.