Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Ternium Stock Up 0.5 %
TX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 251,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.58.
Ternium Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
