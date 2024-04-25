Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.300 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE WH traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

