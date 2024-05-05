Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.78

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.73. Zalando shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 15,184 shares trading hands.

Zalando Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

