Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.67

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and traded as low as $6.00. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 56,280 shares traded.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

