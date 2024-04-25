Bailard Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after buying an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after buying an additional 1,229,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 35.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Comcast Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,036,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

