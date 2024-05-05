GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 30,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 53,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.