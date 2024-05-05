Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Trupanion Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

