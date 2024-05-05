PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $327.70 million and $8.25 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 328,083,103 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 328,083,102.62. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99882425 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $11,863,389.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

