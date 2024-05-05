DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 1,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors.

