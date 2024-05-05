BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Trading Down 1.6%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.88). Approximately 2,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.89).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.26. The company has a market capitalization of £954.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.67 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

