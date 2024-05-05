Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Releases Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of VIR opened at $10.39 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.