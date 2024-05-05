Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Nocera Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.
Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.
About Nocera
Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.
