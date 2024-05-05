Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Nocera Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Get Nocera alerts:

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nocera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocera stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocera, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCRA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Nocera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.